The Women's Adventure Film Tour 2023 will be shown in Petro Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 23.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $10 for students with an ID or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at The Base Camp or online at msubfoundation.com/tickets/. Proceeds benefit the Outdoor Adventure Leadership students.

This year's tour includes films on surfing, mountain biking, rock climbing and packrafting. The films are a celebration of inspiring women doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure.

Being adventurous doesn't always have to mean being the fastest, going the highest, or doing the most extreme things. Adventure for many is stepping outside comfort zones and climbing a personal Everest. The films showcase real stories about women from a variety of cultures and sports around the world.

For more information on the films, log onto www.womensadventurefilmtour.com.