Women's Run donates $90K and sets date for 41st annual event

The Montana Women’s Run has set the date for its 41st annual run. It will be held in-person on May 7, 2022.
Donations from last year’s run generated about $90,000. In total, the group has now donated over $1.5 million to local organizations that promote women and children’s health and fitness.
“We extended our reach and our message by going virtual,” said Renee Coppock, president of the board for the event. “That doesn’t mean we want to stay virtual. We hope that those far distant runners will continue to do a virtual event with us, or come to Billings.”
The last two events have been virtual.
More than 4,600 people participated last year, which was down from around 8,000 runners in years prior to the pandemic. But those 4,600 included nationwide participants, and even a few people from other countries, said Debbie Sundberg, a board member.
This year’s funds were donated to six causes, including: the Young Women’s Christian Association, $28,000; Billings Clinic Foundation, $26,000; Rocky Mountain College Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000; MSU-Billings Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000; Billings YMCA, $18,000; Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race and Big Sky Fit Kids, $8,000.
“We didn’t think you could have a really lasting impact if you just pick someone new every year, but if you continually support these people and they can continually provide consistent services, it makes a bigger impact,” said Coppock.
The board donated to Montana Amateur Sports for the second year in a row because of their children’s program that teaches about exercise and nutrition, as the board realized a goal for helping more children, said Coppock.
For more information about the event, visit http://www.womensrun.org/ or the group's Facebook page.