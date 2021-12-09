Women's Run donates $90K and sets date for 41st annual event

The Montana Women’s Run has set the date for its 41st annual run. It will be held in-person on May 7, 2022.

Donations from last year’s run generated about $90,000. In total, the group has now donated over $1.5 million to local organizations that promote women and children’s health and fitness.

“We extended our reach and our message by going virtual,” said Renee Coppock, president of the board for the event. “That doesn’t mean we want to stay virtual. We hope that those far distant runners will continue to do a virtual event with us, or come to Billings.”

The last two events have been virtual.

More than 4,600 people participated last year, which was down from around 8,000 runners in years prior to the pandemic. But those 4,600 included nationwide participants, and even a few people from other countries, said Debbie Sundberg, a board member.