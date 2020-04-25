Wondering where to shop? Billings, county businesses will hang 'Open and Safe' stickers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Retail shops and other businesses in the county preparing to reopen Monday will have the option of hanging signs and placing stickers on their front doors or windows that read, "Open And Safe."

The awareness campaign is designed to give confidence to shoppers that stores and businesses in Yellowstone County have followed the guidance of the health department and that they're taking the proper measures to help ensure customers and employees will be safe.

"It's so important to our economy that people feel safe shopping again," said Lily Corning, a member of the county's Business Response and Recovery Team.

The posters and badges will be available to all businesses that want to hang them. They will work on the "honor system," Corning said.

The goal is for the signs to make store cleanliness an open conversation, Corning said. She wants customers to speak with shop owners about the measures the store is taking to protect their safety. It will also allow shop owners to demonstrate how they're following health department guidelines.