Wondering where to shop? Billings, county businesses will hang 'Open and Safe' stickers

Retail shops and other businesses in the county preparing to reopen Monday will have the option of hanging signs and placing stickers on their front doors or windows that read, "Open And Safe."
The awareness campaign is designed to give confidence to shoppers that stores and businesses in Yellowstone County have followed the guidance of the health department and that they're taking the proper measures to help ensure customers and employees will be safe.
"It's so important to our economy that people feel safe shopping again," said Lily Corning, a member of the county's Business Response and Recovery Team.
The posters and badges will be available to all businesses that want to hang them. They will work on the "honor system," Corning said.
The goal is for the signs to make store cleanliness an open conversation, Corning said. She wants customers to speak with shop owners about the measures the store is taking to protect their safety. It will also allow shop owners to demonstrate how they're following health department guidelines.
Restaurants, which will begin opening in a limited capacity May 4, must submit a plan with the health department showing what steps they'll take to maintain social distancing. To open, the plan must be approved.
John Felton, the county health officer, is encouraging restaurants to hang their approval letters where costumers can see them. They can also hang the "Open And Safe" signs, he said.
Felton praised the "Open And Safe" awareness campaign as "brilliant" and encouraged business owners to follow public health guidelines and demonstrate their compliance to their customers.
"We're going to be ready to adapt," said Kris Carpenter, owner of The Joy Of Living in downtown Billings.
She stressed the importance of the community shopping local, saying it's vital now as the local economy ramps back up and small business owners in the county work to get back on their feet after being closed.
Shopping local "is a survival tool right now," she said.
Businesses have a number of tools at their disposal, she said. The Business Response and Recovery Team has built a website, yceconomicrecovery.org, that acts as a clearinghouse for the various federal, state and local programs that have been put in place for small businesses dealing with impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Steve Arveschoug, director of Big Sky Economic Development and head of the the county's Business Response and Recovery Team, talked about how people need to feel confident that they'll be safe when they leave their homes to shop or eat out.
He hopes the awareness campaign will communicate that safety and that as restrictions are lifted residents will feel more comfortable getting out.
"Public health is our No. 1 priority, and it will stay that way as businesses reopen," he said.
