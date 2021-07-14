Worden man gets 15 years after arrested with 10 pounds of meth

A Worden man who admitted to trafficking meth after investigators found 10 pounds of the drug in his truck was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Bo Bryan Fish, 40, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Fish was detained.

The government alleged in court documents that between January and March 2020, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force began investigating Fish for involvement in drug trafficking. Cooperating witnesses told investigators that Fish took trips to Colorado to acquire bulk quantities of meth, ranging from five to 20 pounds per trip.

The investigation led to a traffic stop of a truck occupied by Fish, who told investigators there were about 10 pounds of meth in the back seat and admitted to acquiring the meth that day in Wyoming. He said he had been acquiring bulk meth from the source for about eight months. Investigators served a search warrant on the truck and Fish’s property and seized 10 pounds of meth the vehicle and about seven ounces of meth from the property. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 36,240 doses.