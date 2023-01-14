Worden school wins national NASA STEM contest two years in a row

Huntley Project Schools was one of 60 schools from across the country to win the NASA TechRise Student Challenge, the second year in a row the Worden school has taken the award.

The challenge, in its second year, is a national STEM competition for sixth- to 12th-graders that offers students hands-on STEM experience and the opportunity to test their own innovative solutions for space exploration and the study of Earth. Administered by Future Engineers, it is designed to attract, engage, and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals.

This year, the challenge was to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. High-altitude balloon platforms have catalyzed fundamental discoveries for decades that contribute to our current understanding of the Earth, the solar system, and the universe.

Students will work through the remainder of the school year building out their experiment, with the support of professional engineers, in preparation for the flight test which will occur this summer.

Overall, 60 teams from across the country were recognized. Each team will receive $1,500 to build out their experiments, a flight box in which to build it, technical support from Future Engineers, and an assigned spot on the high-altitude balloon flight. Winning proposals included experiments that explore everything from space travel to botany to exoplanets.

All winners and full contest details can be found on the Future Engineers website. Imagery and a video about the challenge can be found at nasa.gov/techrise-student-challenge/.