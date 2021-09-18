Work begins on historically significant Minnesota Avenue buildings

Redevelopment continues its slow but steady march down Minnesota Avenue in downtown Billings.

The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is girded with scaffolding and wrapped in plastic as crews, preparing for its demolition later this year, remove asbestos from the century-old building.

A block down the street, crews are peeling the white, rock-encrusted facade off the front of the Western Bar building to reveal the surprisingly intricate brickwork beneath.

"It's the historic look we want to bring back in the building," said owner Brad Halsten. "Our plan is to make that building look like it did in 1894."

The Minnesota Avenue corridor comprises the Old Town Historic District, one of two downtown districts on the National Register of Historic Places. (The other is the Billings Townsite Historic District along Montana Avenue.)

Halsten and his wife Andi Halsten own the Burger Dive three blocks away on North 27th Street where Brad is the chef. Last year, the couple purchased the Western and the Wagon Wheel building next door with plans to convert the space into the new home of their restaurant.

The work to restore the exterior of the building is the first step to making that happen.