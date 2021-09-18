Work begins on historically significant Minnesota Avenue buildings

Redevelopment continues its slow but steady march down Minnesota Avenue in downtown Billings.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is girded with scaffolding and wrapped in plastic as crews, preparing for its demolition later this year, remove asbestos from the century-old building.
A block down the street, crews are peeling the white, rock-encrusted facade off the front of the Western Bar building to reveal the surprisingly intricate brickwork beneath.
"It's the historic look we want to bring back in the building," said owner Brad Halsten. "Our plan is to make that building look like it did in 1894."
The Minnesota Avenue corridor comprises the Old Town Historic District, one of two downtown districts on the National Register of Historic Places. (The other is the Billings Townsite Historic District along Montana Avenue.)
Halsten and his wife Andi Halsten own the Burger Dive three blocks away on North 27th Street where Brad is the chef. Last year, the couple purchased the Western and the Wagon Wheel building next door with plans to convert the space into the new home of their restaurant.
The work to restore the exterior of the building is the first step to making that happen.
"We're at the most beginning point you can be at," Brad Halsten said. "It feels good to get something going."
The Montana Rescue Mission, which owns the Granny's Attic building, occupies much of the 2700 block on Minnesota Avenue. MRM's rescue shelter is there and its headquarters sit across the street.
The eventual demolition of parts of the Granny's Attic building is part of MRM's plans to eventually develop the block into a campus with services, shelter and permanent housing for the city's disadvantaged population.
MRM is currently in the midst of a capital campaign to raise $6.4 million by October in order to keep an additional $6.4 million in federal tax credits the mission was awarded last fall. The organization is about 90% to reaching its goal.
The funds are for the Mission's Unified Campus, a project that will essentially rebuild the shelter and its services from the ground up, including space for the city's homeless and transient population as well as affordable, low-income housing.
The new structure will be a three-story building with 200 beds in a series of small group rooms for the homeless, and 29 affordable housing apartments on the top floor.
While federal funding plays a role in the redevelopment of the Granny's Attic building, local funding has assisted the Burger Dive.
Last year, the Burger Dive received $466,373 from downtown Billings' tax increment finance district to use for demolishing portions of the exterior and interior of the Western and the Wagon Wheel, brick restoration work, lighting, plumbing, electrical work, new signage and landscaping.
The project will include the new restaurant, eight apartments that will sit on the second floor of the building, and a retail shop next to the restaurant that will sell signature sauces from the Burger Dive and other merchandise.
The Burger Dive, which has been open for a decade, is one of the most celebrated eateries in the city and has a number of high-profile awards to its credit.