Work on steel fence sparked blaze near Park City
Work on steel fence sparked blaze near Park City

Local fire departments, air tankers and helicopters battle a fire between Laurel and Park City on Sunday afternoon.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A resident cutting steel fencing on his property started the fire that burned more than 2,200 acres and threatened homes north of Park City. 

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a Stillwater County resident had wet down the grass in the area, but the fire still took off. 

“It looks like it was accidental,” he said. 

The investigative report will be forwarded to Stillwater County authorities, he said. Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem said Tuesday there didn't appear to be any "criminal intent" behind the fire's start. 

On Tuesday night, the Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services announced the fire was 100% contained.

Officials have continued to warn that dry conditions have created an environment for fires to spark easily and spread quickly.

Projections from the National Interagency Fire Center show that much of Montana is has "above normal" potential for wildfires through August and September. 

