Work to replace I-90 bridges over Yellowstone River to begin this fall

Hirose, an employee with HDR, said final plans and specifications will be submitted to MDT by the end of March.

Travelers on I-90 cross over two bridges in each direction when driving from Billings to Lockwood. It was on Feb. 27 that more than 30 vehicles piled up on the westbound bridge. With the Montana Highway Patrol reporting ice on the bridge as the suspected cause for the wreck, the multiple collisions sent several people to the hospital and left some drivers pinned inside their vehicles. The interstate was closed to traffic in both direction for several hours, and emergency crews were still forced to use detour routes to reach the area.

Along with replacing the bridges and adding a third lane for all traffic, the design for the I-90 Yellowstone River Project will also place 10-foot shoulders on each side of traffic. Once crews begin their work, the bridge crossing will be reduced to two lanes for the majority of the year as each phase of construction is completed. The interstate will reopen to four lanes during the winter.