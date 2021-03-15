Work to replace I-90 bridges over Yellowstone River to begin this fall

Construction will begin this fall on Interstate 90 between downtown Billings and Lockwood.
The project will widen the lanes from South 27th Street to the Lockwood interchange from two lanes to three in each direction, according to an overview from the Montana Department of Transportation. Covering about 2.6 miles of interstate, the I-90 Yellowstone River Project will include completely replacing a set of bridges that were the site of a massive pileup this winter.
“This section of interstate was originally built back in the '60s, and of course there’s been some miscellaneous work since then: some miscellaneous pavement maintenance, there have been some guardrail updates on the bridges … But it was last paved back in 2000, and certainly the infrastructure is aging and in need for improvements and upgrades,” said Project Manager Dustin Hirose during a virtual presentation of the project in February.
Plans to launch the project started as early as 2012 when MDT published a planning study on the 22-mile I-90 corridor through Billings. The study aimed to address how to keep the interstate from becoming congested as the city’s population grew. Designs for the I-90 Yellowstone River Project, which MDT has contracted HDR Engineering Inc. to complete, began to take shape in 2015.
Hirose, an employee with HDR, said final plans and specifications will be submitted to MDT by the end of March.
Travelers on I-90 cross over two bridges in each direction when driving from Billings to Lockwood. It was on Feb. 27 that more than 30 vehicles piled up on the westbound bridge. With the Montana Highway Patrol reporting ice on the bridge as the suspected cause for the wreck, the multiple collisions sent several people to the hospital and left some drivers pinned inside their vehicles. The interstate was closed to traffic in both direction for several hours, and emergency crews were still forced to use detour routes to reach the area.
Along with replacing the bridges and adding a third lane for all traffic, the design for the I-90 Yellowstone River Project will also place 10-foot shoulders on each side of traffic. Once crews begin their work, the bridge crossing will be reduced to two lanes for the majority of the year as each phase of construction is completed. The interstate will reopen to four lanes during the winter.
“Replacing those bridges is about half of the total project construction cost, which right now is coming in about $60 million … Those bridges are obsolete, mainly due to inadequate roadway width, and there’s really no way to reuse them or widen them to meet the current needs cost effectively,” Hirose said.
A buried arch will replace the bridge where the Talen Energy rail spur passes under I-90, and construction crews will also place a concrete median that stretches the entire length of the project. A tentative completion date is set for 2024.
Construction is already underway on a $115 million byway linking Johnson Lane in Lockwood to the intersection of Highway 312 and Highway 87 in the Heights. The six-phase project will end with a four-lane bridge over the Yellowstone River connecting the Heights to Lockwood.
MDT will also be hosting a virtual meeting March 25 to discuss a third project on I-90 from the Lockwood to Johnson Lane interchanges. Changes slated for the roadway include adding an additional lane for traffic in both directions, and a complete reconstruction of the Lockwood Interchange.
The public can still comment on any of the three projects at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml.