Workers in Billings and Laurel played part in the Great Railroad Strike of 1922

Violence crackled through the streets of Laurel on the night of Nov. 28, 1922, as a seething mob of 200 railroad strikebreakers marched toward the New Billiard Hall at 117 Main St.

Some were armed with shop hammers weighing four or five pounds each. Others carried pipes and huge bolts. At least a few of them wielded guns, according to accounts the next day in The Billings Gazette.

"One of their leaders, it is alleged, at the entrance of the pool hall gave the word to his followers to 'come on' and 'wreck the place,'" the paper reported.

“The strikebreakers fell to going through the place like a whirlwind, breaking the big plate-glass window in the front of the hall, virtually knocking the front out of the building, smashing the fixtures inside and leaving wreck and ruin in their wake.”

The object of their rage was a hangout for striking union workers, who were rushed out the backdoor as the mayhem began. Several shots were fired and at least one union man was wounded. It took somewhere between a half and three-quarters of an hour to destroy the hall. The damage was done before the undersheriff and two deputies arrived from Billings.

Tension had been building in the Northern Pacific Shops at Laurel and Billings since seven of 16 railroad labor unions voted to strike in July. Wages had been slashed in 1921 and more cuts were proposed for 1922. The new cuts, which affected mostly those who worked in the shops, would average about 12 percent.

It came to be known as the Great Railroad Strike of 1922 and involved about 400,000 workers nationwide. Before it was over, at least 10 people were killed.

Trouble began percolating in Laurel the night before the riot. According to The Gazette, eight strikebreakers confronted a union man and one of their number physically assaulted him. The strikebreakers then retreated to the camp the Union Pacific had set up for them in the railyard.

The nonunion men involved in the fracas riled up their fellow strikebreakers and about 150 of the men from the camp marched on the pool hall daring the union men to come out. Those inside fought their way through the mob and escaped. The strikebreakers decided to return the next night and clean it out for good.

“The strikebreakers’ side of the story is that they are subject to hoots and jeers and insults every time they go uptown, and especially when they go singly or in small groups and apparently they decided to put an end to it,” The Gazette reported.

Just hours before the riot in Laurel, a 14-year-old girl in Livingston fired a shotgun into a crowd of union supporters, reportedly mostly women and children, wounding Jennie Graham. The girl told authorities that her neighbors had called her names and threatened her father, Charles Tinsley, a nonunion man working in the Northern Pacific shops. Other accounts said she took the gun to the shops because her father was being menaced by a throng of strikers.

Strikebreakers in the railroad shop raised $1,000 for her defense, and a jury found in her favor after a January 1923 trial. But not before her family suffered in the spiral of violence. The night after she peppered the crowd with birdshot, someone standing on the crest the hills north of Livingston fired a high-powered rifle at the Tinsley home. The next day, someone knocked Tinsley’s horse on the head and the family dog disappeared.

Months of violence in communities along the tracks preceded the post-Thanksgiving incidents. Northern Pacific was so worried about employee safety that it decided to build bunkhouses and cookhouses on its right-of-way near its shops. In Billings, the company planned to spend $5,000 for accommodations for 50 men. In Laurel, Northern Pacific built temporary housing for double that number.

No strike-related deaths were reported in Montana, but not for lack of trying. A day after the Laurel riots, two employees of the Great Northern Railway at Judith Gap were charged with attempting to blow up a locomotive. They allegedly drilled holes in part of the boiler that would have caused the engine to explode if it had been fired up for a run.

In late August, a Northern Pacific employee was charged with attempting to blow up the roundhouse at Butte. The bomb, which did not go off, consisted of eight sticks of dynamite surrounded by scrap iron in a 10-pound can.

On Sept. 17, Harry P. White, a nonunion employee at the Laurel rail shop, was driving home south of town when he was waylaid by a group of men piled into a large touring car. The men dragged him into their vehicle and drove him about 10 miles up a coulee and away from the road.

An account in the newspaper said that he was stripped and beaten with sticks and stones as they chased him through the sand hills and over cacti before letting him escape. White made his way back to his clothes where he found his assailants discussing their next move. Fortunately, they must have reasoned they had already gone too far and drove him home.

Billings saw its share of trouble during the protracted strike and its aftermath. A Northern Pacific official asserted in a talk at the Northern Hotel that more than a dozen shop men working in Billings in the first two months of the strike had been assaulted on the streets or kidnapped and driven outside the city limits for a beating. Fights and assaults instigated by both sides plagued the city.

Railroads weren’t the only source of labor unrest in 1922. Miners across the state were also restive. Facing reductions in wages of between $2 and $2.50 a day, the United Mine Workers of America walked off the job on April 1. When the strike was settled at the end of August, 4,000 Montana coal miners went back to work. Union men at Montana Improvement Company mines in Red Lodge went out on strike again in September after the company hired an engineer the local union had refused to admit to membership. After two weeks, a settlement that allowed the engineer to continue to work was reached.

Workers across a broad spectrum were demanding better working conditions, a living wage, 8-hour days and a shorter work week.

Even the professional class wanted a better work/life balance. Billings lawyers got together in October and decided that they would shutter their offices on Saturday afternoons year round. Before the fateful meeting, they had closed early on Saturdays only between May 1 and Oct. 1.