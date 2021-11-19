Works begins on new Town Pump at Shiloh and King

Crews have started construction on a new Town Pump convenience store at the corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue West.

The style of the building will be similar to those built over the last few years by Town Pump on Main Street in the Heights and at the corner of Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail — glossy, brick-sided structures that look more like retail shops than convenience stores.

The new 34,600 square-foot store at King and Shiloh will have 11 gas pumps and a charging station for electric vehicles. Town Pump purchased the lot a year ago, which places it about a mile from the longtime Town Pump at the corner of King and 32nd Street West.

Over the last few decades, the Butte-based company has grown Town Pump from straight gas station/convenience stores to shops that include casinos, wine cellars and prepared food. In the last five years, the company built its sprawling new stores in Billings on Main Street and at Grand and Zimmerman.

The Grand and Zimmerman location opened in 2019 and joined the longtime Town Pump a mile to the west at Grand and Shiloh.