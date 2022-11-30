World AIDS Day service set for Dec. 1 in Billings

RiverStone Health and Billings First Church are sponsoring the annual World AIDS Day Service, starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the church at North 27th Street and Third Avenue North.

Speakers will include Pastor Lisa Harmon and Dr. Staci Lee of RiverStone Health. After the brief service, everyone is invited to stay for refreshments.

In Yellowstone County, RiverStone Health HIV Services provides free HIV testing, at-home test kits, treatment for people infected with the virus and education on preventing infection. The organization covers the eastern half of Montana providing HIV-positive individuals with access to medications and other basic services they need to stay healthy.

To schedule a free, confidential HIV test or to get more information on our services, call 406.247.3305.

Montana has a lower incidence of HIV infections than other states, because programs have been more successful with early detection and getting infected individuals into treatment that suppresses the virus and prevents its spread. The number of new HIV cases has been reduced with preventive medications and syringe exchanges.

As of Nov. 5, Montana had recorded 15 new HIV infections since Jan. 1, including one case in Yellowstone County. Last year, more than 800 people were living with HIV/AIDS in our state, according to Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. In recent years, most new Montana HIV cases have been diagnosed early – before the person got sick with AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).