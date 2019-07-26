The Billings Breastfeeding Coalition will host a World Breastfeeding Week celebration at ZooMontana from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event includes a bounce house, face painting, vendors, a lactation resource table, concessions, parent/infant yoga demos and free raffles. Zoo animals will also be on display.
World Breastfeeding Week marks the anniversary of the Innocenti Declaration. The declaration recognizes that breastfeeding provides the ideal nutrition for infants, reduces incidence and severity of infectious diseases, contributes to women’s health and provides social and economic benefits to the family and the nation. This year’s slogan, “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding,” was chosen to be inclusive of all types of parents and to highlight the vital need for support in helping parents reach their breastfeeding goals.
The Billings Breastfeeding Coalition includes lactation specialists from St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, Billings La Leche League, Billings Clinic, and Children’s Clinic. It is dedicated to supporting, promoting and protecting breastfeeding, according to a news release from the coalition.
Admission to the celebration is free for zoo members, and costs $3 for non-members. Children younger than 2 are admitted free of charge. Admission includes full access to the zoo, and Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars will feature a free showing of the movie “Bumblebee” after the celebration.