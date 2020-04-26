Worship takes on a new look at outdoor church service in Laurel

The physical setup for the outdoor service took two days, and relied in part on the weather. Had it rained, the backup plan was to send everyone home and rely solely on livestream.

Sunday morning, church volunteers started setting up music and sound equipment at about 6:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service. Over the next days Payton said he is expecting emails, texts and calls from other faith leaders asking for his thoughts on how it went.

Between the changing weather and not wanting to overburden staff and volunteers, the pastor said it's unclear how often they will continue outdoor services, but part of his sermon on Sunday talked about the value of using faith to help focus on the present and not something far down the line that may be outside a person's control.

With all the wrinkles to the service, there was one other new element that tied into Payton's passions as an angler and to the particular piece of scripture he focused on for his sermon.

In front of his congregation, Payton had placed a driftboat, which he stepped in and out of at times as he discussed what is required of someone who wants to put their faith in Jesus Christ, as illustrated by Matthew 14: 22-33 in the Bible, which describes Peter stepping out of a boat and walking across water toward Jesus Christ, who is standing on the water of a lake.