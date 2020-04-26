Worship takes on a new look at outdoor church service in Laurel

The faces and the faith may have been familiar at The Rock Church in Laurel Sunday morning, but some of the sights and sounds of worship reflected the ways in which COVID-19 has altered things that were once routine.
The Southern Baptist Church found itself one of a small number of churches in the state to resume in-person worship on Sunday following Governor Steve Bullock's announcement last week of a COVID-19 pandemic phased reopening of Montana, which allowed the reopening of churches this Sunday.
"Whether it's right for us to do this, and every other church to do the same, I don't believe so," Pastor Greg Payton said afterward. "Each church is going to do what's right for their faithful and it just so happened that we had the space, we had the team, we had the weather, and everything to put it together."
Instead of being inside, where about 400 people on a normal Sunday split themselves between church services, Payton addressed about 50 members of his congregation outside the church building on grass that doubles as the outfield for a nearby baseball diamond.
Attendees sat in lawn chairs brought from home, with many occupying white, spray painted circles meant to denote 6 feet of space within which families could sit and maintain social distancing from others nearby.
Portable toilet stalls stood off somewhere in left field, and spaced out among the grass were "sanitation stations." The stations consisted of tables atop which sat hand sanitizer pumps, cleaning wipes, tissues, and in a few cases small wooden boxes for tithing.
Signs posted around the lawn and near the parking lot encouraged people for health and safety purposes to keep 6 feet from family groups, and also noted the sanitation stations.
Some church members wore masks and gloves, and in many cases waves took the place of a hug or a handshake.
The church's musicians, including drummers and guitarists, performed spaced evenly apart, and well over 6 feet from the crowd. The sounds of their songs reverberated off the back wall of a multi-story apartment complex a little past the left field foul line. Throughout the service other sounds occasionally broke through. The distant wail of a passing train, the low rumble of cars driving by, geese flying overhead, birds chirping in the trees and dogs barking from yards could all be heard at different points.
Many churches in Billings and the surrounding area continued to worship online this Sunday, though alongside The Rock, St. Thomas The Apostle was an exception. The Catholic Church on the West End of Billings planned to both live stream Mass and also allow a limited number of people to attend church in person with social distancing guidelines in place. St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel also held services on Sunday and The Associated Press reported that along with hand sanitizer present, ushers worked to keep people distant.
For The Rock, planning began in earnest on Thursday. Payton said that the service on Sunday skewed younger, which he expected. Overall it played out about how he anticipated, though he wasn't sure how attendance numbers would look.
The physical setup for the outdoor service took two days, and relied in part on the weather. Had it rained, the backup plan was to send everyone home and rely solely on livestream.
Sunday morning, church volunteers started setting up music and sound equipment at about 6:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service. Over the next days Payton said he is expecting emails, texts and calls from other faith leaders asking for his thoughts on how it went.
Between the changing weather and not wanting to overburden staff and volunteers, the pastor said it's unclear how often they will continue outdoor services, but part of his sermon on Sunday talked about the value of using faith to help focus on the present and not something far down the line that may be outside a person's control.
With all the wrinkles to the service, there was one other new element that tied into Payton's passions as an angler and to the particular piece of scripture he focused on for his sermon.
In front of his congregation, Payton had placed a driftboat, which he stepped in and out of at times as he discussed what is required of someone who wants to put their faith in Jesus Christ, as illustrated by Matthew 14: 22-33 in the Bible, which describes Peter stepping out of a boat and walking across water toward Jesus Christ, who is standing on the water of a lake.
Afterward, Payton said that it's hard not being able to see members of his congregation, but that he knows how serious the health risks are, to the point where he encouraged his mother to stay home this Sunday. He acknowledged during the service that whether or not to hold the service had weighed on him leading up to it. He said part of the decision had to do with his limited ability to check on church members without actually seeing them in church. When church attendance drops off, it can be one of the first signs that something isn't right, according to the pastor.
"We thought people might need this. There are those in our faith family that have been in their houses for six weeks and depression, anxiety, those kind of things can set in and that's scary," he said. "One of my biggest concerns online is you don't get to check in with people every week to see how they're doing. You can have people kind of slipping through the cracks and that's dangerous for me as a pastor because we love these people."
A Thursday post to the church's Facebook group outlined some of what people could expect from the Sunday service and also asked that people who are sick to stay home. Information was also posted to the church's website. The use of the internet and technology is something that has been a regular part of the church's operations. Payton said they have been livestreaming services for the last couple of years, which made it easier for them to adjust to remote worship. In some cases he said he helped advise other churches how to go online or loaned them equipment to facilitate livestreaming.
For Dave Moody, the service happened in his own backyard. Moody lives a little ways down the street from The Rock, somewhere past the end of left field. The Rock is where he and his wife have attended church for the last three years.
Both in their late 70s and Laurel residents for more than 30 years, Moody said they have been staying home and making only essential trips out for about the last month. Moody, a retired diesel engineer, says he has allergy problems for which he's getting treatment at the Billings Clinic and also deals with asthma. His wife has chest problems, and so Moody said they are both at high risk.
He said he appreciated being able to take in the service from his backyard, but that being unable to participate still gave it a little bit of the feeling of watching a service on TV. The pandemic has brought back memories of his childhood, growing up on a farm in rural Kansas in the 1950s when a polio outbreak hit a nearby town.
He recalled that for an entire summer the children in his family weren't allowed to go to town, and that if someone had to go for something essential, it was his father. Though some people think it's a hoax, Moody said there are simply too many dead people for that to be the case. Overall he said he has his concerns but generally is at peace with the situation.
"What can I do? We've got a worldwide problem and in Laurel, Montana, what can I really do? I take the precautions to try and protect myself and my family, otherwise I can't change anything. So why worry about it? It's like the old saying, worry is like a rocking chair, it keeps you busy but you don't get anywhere."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.