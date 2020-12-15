Wreaths Across America event planned

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department, Mountview Cemetery, and American Legion Post 4 will participate in Wreaths Across America at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday.

Veterans will be remembered and honored through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud.

Volunteers will gather at 10:30 a.m. to place wreaths on the headstones of 250 veterans laid to rest at Mountview Cemetery. A brief ceremony will follow at noon.

In a press release, the parks and recreation department asked the public to refrain from attending the ceremony in person in accordance with Yellowstone County COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the public may view the ceremony virtually, via the Billings Parks and Recreations Department’s Facebook page.

Members of the public are also welcome to visit the cemetery outside of the ceremony during the regular cemetery visitation hours of 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

