Wreck backs up eastbound I-90 near Laurel

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on eastbound I-90 between Billings and Laurel after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning.
The accident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. Emergency response crews were there helping with traffic control and investigating the wreck. The Montana Highway Patrol reported that at least one person was injured.
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
