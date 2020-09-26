 Skip to main content
Wreck backs up eastbound I-90 near Laurel
Wreck backs up eastbound I-90 near Laurel

Billings firefighters, Montana Highway Patrol and Motor Carrier Services respond to a crash involving a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Billings on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane on eastbound I-90 between Billings and Laurel after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning. 

The accident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. Emergency response crews were there helping with traffic control and investigating the wreck. The Montana Highway Patrol reported that at least one person was injured. 

