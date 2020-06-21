You are the owner of this article.
Wreck snarls traffic on I-90 ramps near King Avenue exit
Wreck snarls traffic on I-90 ramps near King Avenue exit

Motorcycle crash

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper looks over the scene of a motorcycle crash that closed the City Center exit off of I-90 on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Traffic has been shut down to both on and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 because of a vehicle wreck shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road are blocked by police, according to Gazette staff at the scene. 

An update from the Montana Department of Transportation labeled the incident as an "injury crash." The MDOT release also stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic is being diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit at mile marker 447. Travelers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

This story will be updated. 

