The Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch will be moving a host of case management and mental health service offices from the old Garfield School building on Billings’ South Side to YBGR’s West End campus.
The clinical therapy-focused ranch has also put the former school up for sale.
“We had been thinking about it for a while,” said Kim Chouinard, who runs Community Based Services for YBGR, which occupied the main floor of the Garfield building.
Programs under the Community Based Services umbrella include case management for mental health services, substance abuse treatment, school-based mental health services, and therapeutic foster care. Staffers typically work outside of the office with kids and families. The office is more of an administrative hub, Chouinard said, meaning a move to the West End has less impact on those using services.
But state budget cuts “expedited the process for us,” she said, hitting targeted case management and home support services hardest.
“Many agencies ended up having to eliminate those services. We’ve been able to hold on a little bit longer … but we’ve had to reshape how we provide those services,” Chouinard said, and reduce the number of people in programs.
Both programs try to make sure kids who need help don’t fall through the cracks.
Home support services focus on keeping families intact and avoiding crises; a staffer visits families in their home at least once a week and works with them on skills like communicating, recognizing appropriate boundaries, expressing emotions, and parenting.
Targeted case management works with kids and families to ensure access to mental health services, life skills training, social services, and other essentials, such as housing, with a goal of guiding kids and families toward self-sufficiency.
West End move
By moving to the West End, YBGR saves money on overhead costs that can support those programs, Chouinard said, and it can improve connections with other services at YBGR’s residential facility.
Leaving residential treatment can be a critical time for kids. YBGR's residential kids often suffer serious illnesses, including major depression and PTSD resulting from abuse. Many have engaged in self-harm, such as cutting or suicide attempts. About half have chemical dependencies or are at high risk for addiction.
“We can better prepare kids and families for that transition,” Chouinard said, “doing a better job about being aware of when kids leave residential services, they’re going back to their families, they’re going back to their communities.”
In a press release announcing the move, YBGR CEO Mike Chavers said that it also creates opportunities for youth in community-based services who do visit offices to use facilities on the main campus, like an indoor rec center, a ropes course, an equine therapy arena, McFarlane Park, and multiple outdoor recreational fields.
“The move allows YBGR to effectively use the resources we have to help kids and families by creating healthier, stronger, and more resilient youth and families,” Chavers said in the press release.
The Garfield building still has some tenants, Chouinard said, and she hopes that a potential new owner would allow them to stay, or that YBGR would try to offer them space on the West End.
“We’ve had some interest,” from buyers, she said, but nothing that has come to fruition.
A listing on the NAI Business Properties website lists the 63,000-square-foot former school at $695,000.
“I love Garfield — it has a lot of character,” Chouinard said. “(But) it’s not about bricks and mortar for us.”