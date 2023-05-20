A helicopter ferried two men off the Yellowstone River on Saturday in an emergency effort that brought multiple agencies to the banks of the river.

Both men were brought to crews safely, and only one needed attention from medical personnel. First responders included the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response. The call for the river rescue came at time when BFD resources were particularly strained, Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said, with crews responding to another river rescue and a structure fire all within an hour.

“The river’s high and the river’s cold this time of the year,” Mitchell said at the scene, “Stay off the river unless you’re there with the right equipment and people know where you’re at.”

BFD received a call of an incapacitated man on the side of the river a little after 3 p.m. Two men were on the northern stretch of Cherry Island just east of Two Moon Park, one of whom was lying face-down on an inner tube near the water’s edge.

Within 30 minutes, a first responder reached the men. BFD rescue jet skis were about to be launched, Mitchell said, when a Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was in the air. It touched down on Cherry Island just yards away from the two trapped men.

The man on the ground was helped to his feet and assisted into the helicopter. It lifted up from the island and landed in a field behind Eagle Cliff Manor, a senior living home on the northern side of the Yellowstone River. An ambulance crew was waiting for the man as he was walked away from the helicopter. The YCSO helicopter made a second trip to Cherry Island to pick up the remaining man.

Minutes before the Cherry Island call came in, Mitchell said, BFD crews were already responding to a person suffering from heat exhaustion in Phipps Park. At 3:37 BFD engines were called to a structure fire in the West End. The fire was contained, Mitchell said, and the person being treated for heat exhaustion is going to be fine.

“Even with all of that, we had jet skis in the water, but the YCSO helicopter worked out well,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell warned anyone going into the river to exercise caution and awareness. With the spring runoff, Mitchell said the Yellowstone River is running at 25-27,000 cubic feet per second. Along with the cold temperatures and high speeds, the Yellowstone River as it flows through Billings contains debris that can easily puncture inflatable tubes.