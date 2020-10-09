 Skip to main content
Yellowjacket Arrow Tournament planned

The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings will host a Yellowjacket Arrow Tournament for Indigenous Day 2020. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Monday at Cisel Field located on MSU Billings campus.

The event will also promote discussion about the admissions process and the programs offered by the NAAC. Prizes will be awarded based on the category of event.

For more information about the Native American Achievement Center, go to https://www.msubillings.edu/naac/.

