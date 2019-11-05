In a press release, MSUB invited the community to join the MSU Billings Yellowjackets as they face off against the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears in their first-ever community food drive competition. The Give a Ton Food Drive kicks off at the MSUB versus RMC women’s basketball game at MetraPark on Wednesday.
Beginning at 7 p.m., game-goers may support the Yellowjackets by wearing blue and gold, taking pictures with Buzz the Yellowjacket mascot, and dropping off a nonperishable food item.
The Give a Ton Food Drive continues as each campus and their alumni associations team up to collect one ton of nonperishable food items before Dec. 12. MSUB and RMC will each host food donation bins at three locations. Donors may drop off nonperishable food items in the Alterowitz Gymnasium lobby, the Liberal Arts building, or the Student Union building atrium. Participants can support RMC by dropping off a nonperishable food item at one of the following campus locations at RMC: Bair Family Student Center, Fortin Education Center, and the Education Resource Center (library).
Monetary donations are also accepted, and every dollar donated is equivalent to one pound of food. To donate money, text “GIVEATON” to 43506.
Donations benefit Family Service, which works to prevent hunger and homelessness, and alleviate poverty in Yellowstone County. Whichever school gets the most food donated wins the friendly competition.
The winning school will be announced at halftime as MSUB and RMC meet again in a women’s basketball match-up at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at MSUB. The community is also invited to a tailgate celebration at 5 p.m. that evening. RSVP to alumni@msubillings.edu by Dec. 9 to receive free admission to the tailgate, or pay $5 at the door.