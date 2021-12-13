Yellowstone Art Museum names new executive director

Matt Stroud, chairman of committee searching for a new executive director, said Ruhle will bring strong vision and leadership to the YAM.

“Jessica is a true professional that we believe has the experience, background, and leadership skills to lead the YAM into the future,” Stroud said. “We also believe Jessica has a unique way of listening, observing, and leading that will bring everyone together.”

Ruhle said she applied for the position because of the YAM’s focus on contemporary art, which is a passion of hers. She was also impressed with the programs in place and the community engagement she saw when she visited Billings in November and met with the Board, staff, and some cultural leaders. Two aspects of the art museum that most impressed her were the Visible Vault and the YAM’s Permanent Collection.

“It’s so rare to make behind-the-scenes spaces accessible in the way that the YAM has,” Ruhle said. “It’s not only storage, but I think it is absolutely one of the best features at the museum.”

Search committee member Larry Martin, who has long been associated with the YAM as a board member, said Ruhle will bring energy, organizational skills and ideas to the museum.