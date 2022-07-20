 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yellowstone Boys & Girls Club hosts block party

  • 0
Bair Family Clubhouse

Director and CEO Brian Dennis announced a block party on July 23 at the clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane.

 LARRY MAYER, BILLINGS GAZETTE

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is hosting its first annual Community Block Party on Saturday, July 23, at the Bair Family Clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, family fun activities, music and local vendors.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is a community-based organization and Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County, said he wants the organization to connect more with collaborators and the community.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News