Yellowstone Boys & Girls Club hosts block party

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is hosting its first annual Community Block Party on Saturday, July 23, at the Bair Family Clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, family fun activities, music and local vendors.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is a community-based organization and Brian Dennis, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County, said he wants the organization to connect more with collaborators and the community.