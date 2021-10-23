Yellowstone Christian College opens campus in Kalispell, classes to continue in Billings

Yellowstone Christian College opened a new campus near Kalispell at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.

The purchase of the new campus followed the private college’s decision to put its property on Shiloh Road up for sale earlier in the year. Until the property is sold, however, the college will continue to offer classes on both the eastern and western sides of Montana.

“The plan right now is that we will have a three-pronged setup. Kalispell will be the resident campus, Billings a commuter campus, and we also have a partnership with Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency,” said YCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Vanessa Lund.

The college was founded in the 1970s as Yellowstone Baptist College with a focus on training pastors and other church leaders. The land for the Billings campus was bought in 1980. Through 2021, the campus infrastructure expanded to include a library, chapel, an administrative and classroom building, two residence halls and a gym. Along with renaming itself Yellowstone Christian College, administrators have added degrees in psychology, business administration and sports management.