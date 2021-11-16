Yellowstone Co. health officials are going ahead with staff vaccine mandate

“We recognize that several states have challenged the CMS rule,” the leaders said. “But, because the first compliance deadline is three weeks away, our organizations are proceeding with plans and processes to comply with the CMS rule.

The vaccine mandate has been controversial among many health care workers. As recently as Monday, Nov. 8, for example, at least 35% of Billings Clinic's staff was not yet fully vaccinated. Billings Clinic is the state's largest hospital.

Other hospitals in Montana are feeling the pressure to comply. Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell receives 90% of its funding from CMS, meaning without it the facility would be forced to close its 300-bed facility, according to CEO of Jason Cronk.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they reduce hospitalizations and death, the Yellowstone County officials said.

“As healthcare providers, it is our duty and obligation to care for and protect individual patients, including the most vulnerable among us, as well as ensure the health and well-being of our community. Therefore, we are complying with the requirements as outlined in the CMS interim final rule,” they said.

