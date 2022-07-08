Yellowstone Co. residents with flood damage should apply for assistance before end of July

“Contacting Montana DES and Red Cross are very important steps for anyone who wants or needs help,” explained KC Williams, disaster emergency services coordinator for Yellowstone County and the City of Billings via a press release Friday.

A property damage form by Montana DES is still active online. Filling out the form is not an offer of financial aid but allows the agency to gauge the need for state assistance, the release stated.

The American Red Cross is also offering financial assistance and is taking applications through July 29. The application process begins over the phone by calling 1-800-272-6668.

There is also help available for agricultural losses by contacting Kami Kraus with the USDA Farm Service Agency at (406) 351-8016. Flood victims can also consult with various agencies by visiting the disaster recovery center in Red Lodge at Roosevelt Junior High at 413 South Oakes Ave. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Williams advises anyone with flood damages or losses to reach out and seek assistance before the opportunity comes to an end.

Thursday’s addition of Yellowstone County to the presidential disaster declaration means the county is now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

The program provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal, and the restoration of disaster damaged, publicly owned facilities, like the City of Billings water plant.

The effort to get Yellowstone County approved for FEMA’s Individual Assistance is still underway. This would include assistance with money for temporary housing, basic home repairs, or other disaster needs.