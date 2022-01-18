Yellowstone commissioners get earful during hearing on MetraPark management

Both Pitman and Jones shot down the idea, arguing that drawing out the process further would only create more dissension and keep Metra employees in limbo as they wait to learn about their future.

Jones has also said it's the commissioners' responsibility to make the management decision, not a third party.

However, much of the public comment Tuesday was a call for commissioners to slow down the process and bring in a third party that wasn't invested in the outcome of the management debate.

"Yes, you're going to make the final decision," Leslie Glen told the commissioners. "But there needs to be a comparison and we want to see."

Glen and her husband Bryce own Rocky Mountain Compost, which has long provided mulch and other materials for ag events at the Metra.

"My worry is the process, the lack of transparency," she said.

Most comments reflected concerns that dealt more with the process of investigating privatization than privatization itself. Still, a handful in the room expressed their desire to see the county move toward privatizing.