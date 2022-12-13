Yellowstone commissioners hear complaints about local elections

For an hour on Tuesday morning, Yellowstone County commissioners listened as a group of county residents raised concerns about local election practices and asked for more transparency in the election process.

The group has been lobbying commissioners since spring for a public hearing on the way Yellowstone County conducts its elections. So commissioners placed the item on Tuesday's agenda and a group of more than 50 residents filled the room, many using the time to voice their concerns amid applause and scattered amens.

"This is biblical," one speaker told commissioners. "The four brothers play the trump. You can look in the Bible and look at what trumpets do, trumpets and shofars. When God chooses somebody, like maybe Peggy Miller, it's like a Gideon story. It's so that God gets to show off."

Miller is the Laurel resident who's been leading the efforts to lobby commissioners. Her group has expressed concerns about how county election officials have handled ballots, how local elections have been financed and how the county has handled requests for documents.

They've called for the county to return to tabulating ballots by hand and return to small polling precincts so that most county residents can vote in their neighborhoods rather than travel to MetraPark, the county's largest polling station.

Commissioners listened and promised to respond to the group's concerns and suggestions at a future meeting. Still, much of how the county carries out elections is governed by state statute.

Before public comment began Tuesday morning, officials reminded those in the room that the 2022 election results had been certified by the state. Part of the certification process involved a state audit of three random precincts in Yellowstone County, which found no irregularities.

Ginger Aldrich, the county's new election chief election administrator, addressed commissioners and laid her three-part plan to ensure county elections remain secure and accessible.

The plan includes monitoring and updating security protocols where appropriate, continued training for election staff and evaluating and improving election logistics as needed.