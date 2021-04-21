Yellowstone Conservation District giving away trees for Arbor Day

The Yellowstone Conservation District is providing free trees to Yellowstone County residents in celebration of Arbor Day.

The event will be held Friday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot next to Yellowstone Winery & Cellars, 1335 Holiday Circle, (park on street).

Tree quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and trees will not be given out prior to 11 a.m. on April 30.

580 individually bagged trees will be given away – limit one per person and/or family.

The tree species to be given away are:

Ash, Green – 3-5’ bare root (100 trees)

Cotoneaster, Pekin – 2-3’ bare root (100 trees)

Cottonwood, Siouxland (cotton-less) – 3- 5’ bare root (100 trees)

Dogwood, Redosier – 3’-5’ bare root (100 trees)

Plum, American – 3-5’ bare root (100 trees)

Plum, American – 5-6’, 175 cubic inch containers (80 trees)

Planting guidelines and information on how to care for young trees will be provided with each tree.

For more information please contact Yellowstone Conservation District at 406-247-4420 or 406-690-9326 or livie@mt.gov.

