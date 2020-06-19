Yellowstone Conservation District plans annual tree giveaway

The Yellowstone Conservation District plans its annual Tree Give-a-Way on Saturday, June 27. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, 1335 Holiday Circle, 400 healthy trees will be given away. Because of the overwhelming response to past tree giveaways, each household will be limited to one tree, according to a press release from YCD.
Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Available tree species include hardy apricot, green ash, Siouxland cottonwood, redosier dogwood, silver maple and golden willow.
For more information, contact YCD by calling 247-4420 or emailing livie@mt.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.