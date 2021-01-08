 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yellowstone County 4-H clubs kick off fruit sale

Yellowstone County 4-H clubs kick off fruit sale

{{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County 4-H members from 25 clubs are now selling oranges, apples, grapefruit and pears. The last day to purchase fruit is Friday, Feb. 26. Sales support local 4-H club activities and the activities of the Yellowstone County 4-H Council and Foundation.

Money raised from the 4-H fruit sale helps:

  • Provide 4-H member and leader project manuals.
  • Fund 4-H project workshops and clinics.
  • Provide 4-H scholarships.
  • Sponsor 4-H annual camp.
  • Sponsor 4-H members going to state, regional and national activities.
  • Fund 4-H awards and recognition programs.
  • Sponsor 4-H Citizenship experiences.
  • Sponsor opportunities to develop life skills, including communication skills.

Members are selling fruit in 20-pound boxes for $32 a box. Delivery of fruit takes place the second weekend of March.

To order, please call your neighborhood 4-H member, or call the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 256-2828.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News