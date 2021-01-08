Yellowstone County 4-H clubs kick off fruit sale

Yellowstone County 4-H members from 25 clubs are now selling oranges, apples, grapefruit and pears. The last day to purchase fruit is Friday, Feb. 26. Sales support local 4-H club activities and the activities of the Yellowstone County 4-H Council and Foundation.
Money raised from the 4-H fruit sale helps:
- Provide 4-H member and leader project manuals.
- Fund 4-H project workshops and clinics.
- Provide 4-H scholarships.
- Sponsor 4-H annual camp.
- Sponsor 4-H members going to state, regional and national activities.
- Fund 4-H awards and recognition programs.
- Sponsor 4-H Citizenship experiences.
- Sponsor opportunities to develop life skills, including communication skills.
Members are selling fruit in 20-pound boxes for $32 a box. Delivery of fruit takes place the second weekend of March.
To order, please call your neighborhood 4-H member, or call the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 256-2828.