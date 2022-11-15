Yellowstone County 911 dispatch will encrypt law enforcement radio beginning Nov. 15

The City of Billings and Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center will begin encrypting all city law enforcement radio communications beginning Nov. 15.

Officials say it's for the safety of officers and security of sensitive information.

This change means any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner, will no longer be publicly broadcast.

"Radio communications almost always contain confidential, sensitive, and personal identification information that’s protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), along with Criminal Justice Information laws," the release claimed.

It is critical for law enforcement to have as much information as possible when responding to a call, said Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. "It assures safety and appropriateness. Right now, scanners are broadcasting personal information the public is not authorized to know, and we are responsible for the security of that information."

This information, along with the safety of first responders and operations, are put at risk by a local scanner audience that shares sensitive information on social media. In other situations, officers have encountered individuals with scanner apps who are using the information to aid in a crime.

"Encryption protects the public as well. Citizens may not report crime for fear a criminal with a scanner will pinpoint their location and seek revenge. Encryption eliminates that factor,” said St. John.

Sharing scanner traffic on social media has led to sizeable audiences and gatherings at law enforcement incidents, officials claim.

To encrypt radio communications, the 911 Center would activate existing technology at no additional cost. "Offering filtered encryption for the public would be labor intensive and require time and manpower to carry out. A delayed radio feed would allow law enforcement to get a head start before the information goes public, but it still doesn’t solve the problem of protecting personal information,” said Derek Yeager, director of the City/County Emergency Communications Center.

The encryption will not interfere with recordings and interoperable communications between city, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

All calls are still recorded and available through public information requests. “Not being able to listen to dispatched calls does not impact officer accountability. Body and in-car cameras are in use, and the complaint process remains the same,” said St. John.

In addition, the Billings Police Department will continue sending press releases, and share timely and relevant information on large-scale incidents with the public via Twitter.