Yellowstone County adds 2 more COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County has gained another two cases of COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning update on the state's case tracking map.

The county now has 34, the second largest amount in the state.

Montana has a total of 227 cases, according to the case tracking map. Wednesday night, the state had 217 cases.

Five people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized. More than 5,000 people have been tested in Montana.

Gallatin County, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, also saw an increase in the morning update and now has 85 cases.

Counties to the north and south of Yellowstone County have also registered their first COVID-19 cases this week, including Carbon County, where a man in his 40s became the first confirmed case there on Wednesday.

Musselshell County also had its first person test positive for COVID-19 this week, a man in his 60s.

People in their 20s are the age group with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County. That age group accounts for 10 of the county's 34 cases.

The demographic breakdown for Yellowstone County known COVID-19 cases is as follows: