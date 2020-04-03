Yellowstone County adds 1 more COVID-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yellowstone County rose to 36 Friday morning adding one new case since Thursday, according to an update on the state’s case tracking map.
Montana only added the one new case in Yellowstone County and one in Glacier County, according to the Friday morning update, for a total of 243.
Gallatin County did not see any new cases as of Friday morning, but still leads Montana with 93 cases.
The total number of deaths in the state remained at five. There were 24 reported hospitalizations in the state. A little more than 5,500 people have been tested in Montana as of Friday morning.
This week, counties to the north and south of Yellowstone County registered their first COVID-19 cases, including Carbon County, where a man in his 40s became the first confirmed case there Wednesday. Musselshell County also had its first person test positive for COVID-19 this week, a man in his 60s.
The demographic breakdown for Yellowstone County known COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- Two males between the ages of 10 and 19 for a total of two cases.
- Five women and six men in their 20s for a total of 11 cases.
- One woman and three men in their 30s for a total of four cases.
- Two women and three men in their 40s for a total of five cases.
- Four women and three men in their 50s for a total of seven cases.
- Three women and one man in their 60s for a total of four cases.
- One woman and two men in their 80s for a total of three cases.
The county-by-county breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- Gallatin County: 93 cases.
- Yellowstone County: 36 cases.
- Flathead County: 18 cases.
- Missoula County: 17 cases.
- Lewis and Clark County: 13 cases.
- Butte-Silver Bow County: 11 cases.
- Cascade County: 11 cases.
- Toole County: 6 cases.
- Lincoln County: 6 cases.
- Madison County: 6 cases.
- Park County: 6 cases.
- Lake County: 4 cases.
- Deer Lodge County: 3 cases.
- Broadwater County: 3 cases.
- Jefferson County: 2 cases.
- Ravalli County: 1 case.
- Liberty County: 1 case.
- Hill County: 1 case.
- Meagher County: 1 case.
- Carbon County: 1 case.
- Musselshell County: 1 case.
- Roosevelt County: 1 case.
- Glacier County: 1 case.
