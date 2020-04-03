Yellowstone County adds 1 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yellowstone County rose to 36 Friday morning adding one new case since Thursday, according to an update on the state’s case tracking map.

Montana only added the one new case in Yellowstone County and one in Glacier County, according to the Friday morning update, for a total of 243.

Gallatin County did not see any new cases as of Friday morning, but still leads Montana with 93 cases.

The total number of deaths in the state remained at five. There were 24 reported hospitalizations in the state. A little more than 5,500 people have been tested in Montana as of Friday morning.

This week, counties to the north and south of Yellowstone County registered their first COVID-19 cases, including Carbon County, where a man in his 40s became the first confirmed case there Wednesday. Musselshell County also had its first person test positive for COVID-19 this week, a man in his 60s.

The demographic breakdown for Yellowstone County known COVID-19 cases is as follows: