Yellowstone County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

Montana health officials on Friday morning reported six new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County and the first case in Park County.

The statewide tally jumped to 108 overnight, up from 90 reported on Thursday evening.

Yellowstone County saw six new cases reported Friday morning, for a total of 20 cases in the county.

Park County reported its first case late Wednesday evening. Health officials there report the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home.

Further investigation into who the person was in contact with will be conducted by the county health department, according to a press release.

Thursday evening saw the state’s first reported death from COVID-19. More details on the death were not released Friday morning, as public health officials worked to contact the person’s family.