Yellowstone County again to allow in-person outdoor visits with care home residents

The amended order continues to allow for compassionate, end-of-life visits with visitors wearing a mask at all times.

Felton said the directives put into place by Gov. Steve Bullock's office to continuously test of staff and residents appear to have helped limit the size of outbreaks at county senior care facilities. The total number of positive cases at senior living facilities in the county stands at 187 cases, Felton said.

He also took time to praise the leadership of the county's senior living communities as they deal with COVID-19, saying they "deserve our gratitude for the vigilance in protecting many of our vulnerable citizens."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.