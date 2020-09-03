Yellowstone County again to allow in-person outdoor visits with care home residents

The ban on visitors to senior living facilities will be lifted again Sept. 14 to allow outdoor visits under certain circumstances, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said during a press conference Thursday.
While the ban has been in effect since July 3, compassionate, end-of-life visits have been allowed. The new amended health officer order will go into effect September 14.
Though visits will resume under the new rules, facilities must adhere to several conditions, Felton said.
Those include:
- All involved with the visit must comply with any current governor's directive related to visitation.
- Visitation is allowed only outdoors, or through an open window with the visitor outside in cases where the resident can't physically move outside.
- Visitors must be 6 feet from residents at all times.
- Visitors must be masked at all times.
- Residents must be masked at all times, unless their attending medical provider writes a note saying wearing a mask will harm the patient more than help. In those cases a 6-feet-tall, 6 feet-wide Plexiglas barrier must be placed between the resident and any visitors.
- People may not participate in a visit if the are under quarantine or isolation restrictions.
- Each visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before the visit.
The amended order continues to allow for compassionate, end-of-life visits with visitors wearing a mask at all times.
Felton said the directives put into place by Gov. Steve Bullock's office to continuously test of staff and residents appear to have helped limit the size of outbreaks at county senior care facilities. The total number of positive cases at senior living facilities in the county stands at 187 cases, Felton said.
He also took time to praise the leadership of the county's senior living communities as they deal with COVID-19, saying they "deserve our gratitude for the vigilance in protecting many of our vulnerable citizens."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.