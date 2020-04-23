Yellowstone County assisted with Red Lodge incident Wednesday night involving armed man

After an armed man on City of Red Lodge property drew a law enforcement response Wednesday night, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office sent a few members of its SWAT team and its BEAR armored truck to assist with the situation unfolding in the Carbon County town, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday morning.
According to Linder, the incident was resolved peacefully and the sheriff said he was not aware of any injuries.
The Carbon County News newspaper reports that an armed and intoxicated man saying he wanted to protest the COVID-19 shutdown stood on the steps of City Hall in Red Lodge and after a lengthy conversation with law enforcement ended his protest.
He was uninjured but taken to a Billings hospital, according to the newspaper.
The Red Lodge Police Department and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information Thursday morning.
Carbon County law enforcement had requested assistance, according to Linder, and in addition to sending support, the Yellowstone County's tactical response team was put on standby.
"We sent a few of our members up there along with the BEAR to provide some support if things went sideways," Linder said. "Fortunately we didn't need it."
