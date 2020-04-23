You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yellowstone County assisted with Red Lodge incident Wednesday night involving armed man
alert

Yellowstone County assisted with Red Lodge incident Wednesday night involving armed man

After an armed man on City of Red Lodge property drew a law enforcement response Wednesday night, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office sent a few members of its SWAT team and its BEAR armored truck to assist with the situation unfolding in the Carbon County town, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday morning.

According to Linder, the incident was resolved peacefully and the sheriff said he was not aware of any injuries. 

The Carbon County News newspaper reports that an armed and intoxicated man saying he wanted to protest the COVID-19 shutdown stood on the steps of City Hall in Red Lodge and after a lengthy conversation with law enforcement ended his protest. 

He was uninjured but taken to a Billings hospital, according to the newspaper.

The Red Lodge Police Department and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information Thursday morning.

Carbon County law enforcement had requested assistance, according to Linder, and in addition to sending support, the Yellowstone County's tactical response team was put on standby.

"We sent a few of our members up there along with the BEAR to provide some support if things went sideways," Linder said. "Fortunately we didn't need it."

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic
State & Regional

Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Flu strains, colds, and contagious bacterial illness like strep throat can all be life threatening for those with compromised immune systems. But the new coronavirus has posed new challenges; it can spread before symptoms appear, the general population has no immunity, and while age appears to be the biggest risk factor for complications, those with suppressed immune systems are likely at risk for “some increase in severity.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News