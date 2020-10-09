Yellowstone County ballots in the mail

Ballots for November's general election, which includes the races for president, governor, U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat, among a host of other contests, will be mailed out Friday.

Yellowstone County opted in September to hold the election completely by mail. Still, residents wishing to vote in person can do so; the county election office has been open to in-person voting since Oct. 2.

For everyone else, ballots will begin showing up in the mail as early as Saturday. Mail-in ballots are sent to voters with two return envelopes — one for the ballot itself to ensure secrecy and another in which the sealed ballot is placed to be mailed back to the elections office.

Ballots, which must be turned in by Election Day on Nov. 3, can be returned by mail or dropped off at the county election office at 217 N. 27th St., Room 101.

Election officials across the state have advised voters to return their ballots swiftly to ensure they are counted.

Voters can check the status of their mailed ballots online at app.mt.gov/voterinfo/

Voter Guide: 2020 general election for Eastern Montana Each candidate was asked to answer these five questions. Their answers were limited to 100 words each and are presented verbatim.

