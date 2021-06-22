Yellowstone County bans fireworks, implements Stage II fire restrictions

Yellowstone County Commissioners today implemented Stage II fire restrictions, which ban the use of fireworks.
Public fireworks displays, including the July 4 shows in Laurel and at MetraPark, are permitted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff and will go on.
"These events have been granted very limited permits and the organizers have agreed to have multiple precautions on hand, including fire departments, water hoses, and the like," a press release from the Yellowstone County DES reads. "As a result, the community will still be able to enjoy the festivities, but in a safe fashion that does not put our homes and our families at risk."
The ban applies to Yellowstone County outside the Billings city limits. The City of Billings also prohibits fireworks in city limits.
Fireworks vendors will still be allowed to operate in Yellowstone County.
The restrictions also ban:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire for any purpose.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine, blasting, or welding between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- The use of any combustible entertainment device including but not limited to fireworks, unless granted a permit from the Yellowstone County Sheriff for community-related purposes and subject to the requirements put into place by the Sheriff.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.