Yellowstone County bans fireworks, implements Stage II fire restrictions

Public fireworks displays, including the July 4 shows in Laurel and at MetraPark, are permitted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff and will go on.

"These events have been granted very limited permits and the organizers have agreed to have multiple precautions on hand, including fire departments, water hoses, and the like," a press release from the Yellowstone County DES reads. "As a result, the community will still be able to enjoy the festivities, but in a safe fashion that does not put our homes and our families at risk."