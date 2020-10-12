Yellowstone County bars, restaurants, churches and gatherings get new COVID-19 restrictions

Felton encouraged residents to limit the duration of close interactions of six feet or less to 15 minutes and to limit social interactions with non-household members to no more than six people per week.

“I know we’re all tired of the pandemic and we want to get our own lives back, but that simply is not possible right now,” Felton said. “We must continue to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, throughout our state and throughout our region.

The restrictions will be re-evaluated in four weeks, and if the number of cases continues to exceed 40 per 100,000 people, Felton said he may have to issue another order.

School districts may impose their own restrictions, so the county restrictions do not apply to schools, Felton said.

Felton said when he set the 565 case benchmark, the number was “unimaginably high.”

“Yet we have eclipsed that mark the very week that we set it,” Felton said. “I do not take issuing this order lightly.”