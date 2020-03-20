Yellowstone County business closure extended into April

Businesses ordered closed by public health officials will have to keep their doors shut for another two and a half weeks, according to an update from the county.

John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in a news release that his previously imposed one-week order was being extended until 11:59 p.m. on April 10.

The closures are aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The extension followed news earlier on Friday that Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the closure statewide of bars, gyms and other businesses for one week. Many county health officers had already ordered limited closures.

Felton scheduled a media briefing on the extension for Friday at 4 p.m.

Here's a list of Billings food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery These Billings restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 12 Angry 133

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.