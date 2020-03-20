You are the owner of this article.
Yellowstone County business closure extended into April
Yellowstone County business closure extended into April

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund addresses business owners during a press conference by city and county officials on Tuesday.

Businesses ordered closed by public health officials will have to keep their doors shut for another two and a half weeks, according to an update from the county.

John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in a news release that his previously imposed one-week order was being extended until 11:59 p.m. on April 10.

The Annex's Elena Kreiner delivers lattes to Bailey Renova's car at The Annex on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The closures are aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus. 

The extension followed news earlier on Friday that Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the closure statewide of bars, gyms and other businesses for one week. Many county health officers had already ordered limited closures.

Felton scheduled a media briefing on the extension for Friday at 4 p.m. 

