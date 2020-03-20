Yellowstone County business closures extended into April

Food service establishments that serve a population that depends on it as one of its sole sources of food can continue operating using only necessary personnel.

These include university dining facilities, cafeterias in hospital and care facilities, crisis shelters or similar institutions, and others.

The dates are subject to change depending on how COVID-19 progresses in the county and state, Felton said. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday 21 cases had been confirmed in Montana, five of which are in Yellowstone County.

“This is not easy. It is not lost on me that the consequences of this order not only affect your friends and neighbors, they affect my friends and neighbors," Felton said. "We’re a community, and we’re all being impacted by this virus and by the response to try and prevent its wide spread.”

The extension followed an earlier announcement Friday from Gov. Steve Bullock, who ordered the closure statewide of bars, gyms and other businesses for one week.

Many county health officers had already ordered limited closures.