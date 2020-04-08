Yellowstone County business closures extended to April 24, in line with governor's order

Following an extension of Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order, the Unified Health Command has extended the closure of all non-essential businesses, including salons, in Yellowstone County.
The amended order extends the temporary closure of businesses in Yellowstone County through April 24, and also includes personal care establishments, like nail and beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo or piercing parlors.
The order amendment was issued Wednesday by John Felton, the county's health officer.
The extended closures mirror Bullock's, who issued a statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 28, shuttering "non-essential businesses."
On Tuesday the governor's order, which was first set to expire Friday, was extended through April 24.
Other provisions outlined in Felton's newest amendment are restrictions to one-one-one massage therapy services and the closure of some "non-essential retailers" including arts and craft stores and hobby stores.
Under Wednesday's order a person seeking a massage treatment must have a written order from a doctor, and the therapist much be licensed in Montana.
Massage therapists must use personal protective equipment.
Bullock's order to stay at home shuts down non-essential businesses, though places like grocery stores, gas stations, banks and others may stay open.
The order also asked Montanans to travel for essentials only, such as to buy food or pick up to-go orders from restaurants and to provide care for others. People may also still recreate outdoors on public lands if they follow social distancing rules.
Out-of-state visitors are also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and visitors are being screened by the Montana National Guard at major airports and rail stations for symptoms of COVID-19.
In Bullock's extended order people are also asked to wear a face mask or covering when they leave their homes. Public K-12 schools have been closed since March 16.
