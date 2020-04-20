Yellowstone County business owners urged to take action for relief funds

The Yellowstone County Economic Response & Recovery Team is conducting a Yellowstone County Business Impact Survey so the Governor’s Task Force can start seeing information and ideas from businesses in Yellowstone County, to help relief efforts match the community’s needs, as Gov. Bullock is in the process of deciding how to spend $1.25 billion provided to Montana by the federal government.
In a press release, Big Sky Economic Development recently urged business owners in Yellowstone County to take action in the following ways, before noon on Tuesday, April 21:
- Complete the economic impact survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/YCeconomicimpact. The survey takes approximately seven minutes to complete.
- Share ideas directly to the governor online at commerce.mt.gov/CARES-Act.
