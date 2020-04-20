Yellowstone County business owners urged to take action for relief funds

Yellowstone County business owners urged to take action for relief funds

The Yellowstone County Economic Response & Recovery Team is conducting a Yellowstone County Business Impact Survey so the Governor’s Task Force can start seeing information and ideas from businesses in Yellowstone County, to help relief efforts match the community’s needs, as Gov. Bullock is in the process of deciding how to spend $1.25 billion provided to Montana by the federal government.

In a press release, Big Sky Economic Development recently urged business owners in Yellowstone County to take action in the following ways, before noon on Tuesday, April 21:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News