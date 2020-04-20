Yellowstone County business owners urged to take action for relief funds

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Yellowstone County Economic Response & Recovery Team is conducting a Yellowstone County Business Impact Survey so the Governor’s Task Force can start seeing information and ideas from businesses in Yellowstone County, to help relief efforts match the community’s needs, as Gov. Bullock is in the process of deciding how to spend $1.25 billion provided to Montana by the federal government.