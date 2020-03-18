Yellowstone County businesses offered guidance for re-opening
Oktoberfest German Restaurant

Birgitt Adams looks out the front window at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. "It seems like the only luck we have is bad luck," Adams said about the restaurant being forced to close it's dining room due to the coronavirus. The restaurant is still open for takeout orders but business has been slow.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
John Felton

RiverStone Health CEO John Felton talks about the Unified Health Command's latest responses to COVID-19 on Friday.

The Yellowstone County Health Department began offering guidance Wednesday to the more than 800 business closed since Monday to stall the spread of COVID-19.

County Health Officer John Felton is providing steps that temporarily closed establishments will be required to take before re-opening.

On Monday, March 16, an order by the Health Officer temporarily closed all bars, brew pubs, wineries and casinos.

The order also temporarily closed all restaurants and food service operations for dine-in customers, except for take-out and delivery services and food services providing the sole sources of food for a specific population, such as cafeterias and dining facilities for universities or hospitals.

Felton said he won’t talk Wednesday about when the order will be lifted, but only what businesses can do to prepare.

He wanted to make clear to businesses that even if they do everything on the list required to reopen, it doesn’t mean they can re-open until the closure is officially lifted.

Both must happen before the business may reopen, he said.

**This story will be updated

