Yellowstone County called 'epicenter' of pandemic in Montana

"This spike in COVID-19 cases in our county has stressed our public health system to its maximum," Felton said. RiverStone has hired 17 temporary staff members in the last week to help with contact tracing, testing, screening and data analysis, Felton said.

"We are still accepting applications for more temporary workers and I would encourage folks who would like to be a part of the solution to consider making those applications," he said.

Employees at RiverStone in some cases have been reassigned beyond their regular duties or have taken on additional work spilling over into their evenings and weekends to work on COVID-19 prevention and tracking, according to Felton.

"Our contact tracing has been slowed because people either do not pick up their phones or do not return calls from public health," he said. ""If each of our current 440 active cases has just 5 contacts, and I can occur you that is on the low end, that means there is at least 2,240 people that should be isolated if they are ill or in quarantine for 14 days."