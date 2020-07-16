Yellowstone County called 'epicenter' of pandemic in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton called on Yellowstone County residents to work together and do better in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 after a spike in cases in July.

That spike has led to the county becoming what Felton described as "the epicenter of the pandemic in Montana" in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"All roads lead to Yellowstone County," he said.

Masking, social distancing, working with public health officials and following quarantine and isolation recommendations were all behaviors Felton cited as he described what needs to be done to slow the spread of COVID-19. "Montanans help each other, it's just what we do," he said. "How many of us have stopped on a country road and taken the risk of helping a complete stranger whose car is broken down? How many of us have stepped up to help a neighbor having a hard time?"

He also emphasized what he called "The Three W's" which he listed as wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.