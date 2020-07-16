Yellowstone County called 'epicenter' of pandemic in Montana

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton called on Yellowstone County residents to work together and do better in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 after a spike in cases in July.
That spike has led to the county becoming what Felton described as "the epicenter of the pandemic in Montana" in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"All roads lead to Yellowstone County," he said.
Masking, social distancing, working with public health officials and following quarantine and isolation recommendations were all behaviors Felton cited as he described what needs to be done to slow the spread of COVID-19. "Montanans help each other, it's just what we do," he said. "How many of us have stopped on a country road and taken the risk of helping a complete stranger whose car is broken down? How many of us have stepped up to help a neighbor having a hard time?"
He also emphasized what he called "The Three W's" which he listed as wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
"Let me assure you, COVID-19 is a big deal," Felton said in comments aimed at people who he said have dismissed the seriousness of the disease. "The families grieving for 14 dead Yellowstone County residents certainly believe it's a big deal. Our 440 sick friends and neighbors who are isolated at home and several thousand close contacts in quarantine who are not working and are spending their summer behind closed doors believe this is a big deal. The businesses that are limited in their operations operating on a shoestring budget or are closed, believe this is a big deal. The millions of Americans who have lost their job think this is a big deal. And I can assure you, the residents and staff of Canyon Creek and their families certainly think this is a big deal."
Felton stressed the need for community members to do what is being asked of them, saying the directives issued to the public are "not that hard" and that universal masking is one alternative to another lockdown because it has been shown to "dramatically slow the spread of the novel coronavirus from person to person."
He also cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing that masks prevented the spread of COVID-19 from two sick hair stylists in Missouri who were symptomatic while working with 139 customers.
"It is the action that each one of us as individuals take that will ultimately save our community from more sick people, more grieving families, more lost jobs and more closed businesses," Felton said.
In making his case for how serious the situation has become locally, Felton pointed to recent deaths, spikes in cases, hospitalizations and how cases in Yellowstone County are leading to case growth elsewhere in the state. He also pointed to how it will take several weeks before the effects of public health interventions can be seen on slowing case growth.
"I think we're looking forward to a pretty rough rest of July," he said.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has linked cases in 13 counties and two reservations to exposures to Yellowstone County residents, activities and events in the county, Felton said. The cases connected to Yellowstone County have been found in Custer, Carbon, Big Horn, Rosebud, Valley, Gallatin, Roosevelt, Wheatland, Fergus, Wibaux, Deer Lodge, Stillwater and Treasure Counties, as well as the Crow Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
"Ultimately it won't be rules, threats, testing or quarantine" that stops the spread of COVID-19, Felton said. "It will be each one of us deciding to do our part."
Yellowstone County has added 458 cases through the first 16 days of July, according to Felton and 256 over the last week. Thursday there were 440 active cases in the county compared to 1,226 in the state. Clusters of infections have been seen in local businesses, group homes and other congregant care facilities.
Felton said he believed the increased presence of COVID-19 in the community played a role in outbreaks at eight senior care facilities in Billings that have led to 112 confirmed cases and 10 deaths over 10 days, nine of which have been connected to Canyon Creek Memory Care. The 10th death was a man in his 70s who died early Thursday at Canyon Creek.
"This spike in COVID-19 cases in our county has stressed our public health system to its maximum," Felton said. RiverStone has hired 17 temporary staff members in the last week to help with contact tracing, testing, screening and data analysis, Felton said.
"We are still accepting applications for more temporary workers and I would encourage folks who would like to be a part of the solution to consider making those applications," he said.
Employees at RiverStone in some cases have been reassigned beyond their regular duties or have taken on additional work spilling over into their evenings and weekends to work on COVID-19 prevention and tracking, according to Felton.
"Our contact tracing has been slowed because people either do not pick up their phones or do not return calls from public health," he said. "If each of our current 440 active cases has just 5 contacts, and I can assure you that is on the low end, that means there is at least 2,240 people that should be isolated if they are ill or in quarantine for 14 days."
Testing has also been affected by case growth. Referring to Governor Steve Bullock's Wednesday press conference, Felton said that the out of state lab Quest will not be taking tests from Montana for the next two to three weeks because of a nationwide backlog of test results. This will have an effect on testing at the new free testing site at the Shrine Auditorium, Felton said, adding that they will continue testing through the week but RiverStone does not know when results will come back.
Since July 11, Felton said that more than 1,000 free tests had been given by RiverStone Health.
At least one senior living facility in Billings has firsthand experience with insufficiently fast testing turnaround times.
A spokesperson for Highgate Senior Living told to The Gazette Thursday that the results of testing done on June 30 of 93 residents and 47 team members took 16 days to process at the state lab.
The tests were both part of an effort to be proactive in light of the spike in cases and also at the direction of Governor Bullock, said Amelia Adkins, the senior director of marketing.
All tests came back negative.
Asked if the turnaround time on the tests was fast enough to be useful in managing an outbreak, Adkins wrote in an email "Honestly, no."
DPHHS told The Gazette last week that through July 6 sentinel testing results were being turned around in 5.5 days on average.
While Felton said local hospitals had not reached the point where patients needed to be turned away, he said that 24 of the 37 active hospitalizations in the state are in Yellowstone County. Personal protective equipment supplies remain adequate in hospitals and for testing, according to Felton.
In describing the local situation, Felton provided examples of ways in which people are hampering the effort to slow the spread of the virus.
RiverStone Health is aware of people ignoring quarantine and isolation directions by going out to run errands or visit with friends and other people have ignored calls from the county health department. Felton also rejected what he described as a rumor that people who were not tested have been getting calls telling them they have tested positive. Likewise, Felton said he wanted to make it "absolutely clear" that RiverStone health "neither approves nor rejects event plans."
"We can only provide recommendations, which we are happy to provide on request to anyone who would like to plan an event. Those event organizers may choose to use our public health recommendations or disregard them. Simply asking for public health recommendations does not mean the event organizer has received approval or sanction from RiverStone Health."
