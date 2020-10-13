 Skip to main content
Yellowstone County cancels all events at MetraPark through Nov. 9
MetraPark grandstands

Workers remove the roof of the grandstands at MetraPark as demolition continues Wednesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

All events planned at MetraPark in the next month were canceled Tuesday by Yellowstone County commissioners. 

"In continuing to do all that we can to keep our community as safe as possible, and in light of the Health Officer order of Oct. 12 limiting group size to 25 individuals, the Board of County Commissioners has directed MetraPark staff to inform any and all vendors and promoters who have rented any portion of MetraPark grounds and buildings that all events have been canceled through at least Nov. 9," the commissioners announced in a press release.

County Public Health Officer John Felton announced Monday he was enacting restrictions limiting the size of public gatherings in response to a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county. 

The only event on MetraPark's event calendar for early November and the only event that appears to be impacted by the order was the 3C's Fall Classic arts and craft show Nov. 6-8. 

Last week commissioners canceled a Halloween dance party/haunted house event planned at the MetraPark's Expo Center on Oct. 31. 

"This decision was not made lightly and the board understands the need for events and activities for our community," commissioners said on Tuesday. "However, after consulting with County Attorney Scott Twito, it is clear that we cannot guarantee adherence to the health officer’s order. Our health officials have asked for the help of our community and we must all rise to do our part."

