Yellowstone County cancels Halloween party planned at Metra

County officials have directed MetraPark to cancel Purgatory Halloween Party 2020 scheduled for Oct. 31 in the Expo Center, following concerns about the event's potential to spread COVID-19.

"We have decided ... that the event is not in the best interest of the county," Yellowstone County Commissioners wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Purgatory event organizers rented the Expo Center several months ago; the dance party/haunted house event was first held at MetraPark in 2015. Participants have to be 18 or older, and a section of the event is reserved for a 21-and-up crowd that features alcohol.

"To be clear, the promoters have been working tirelessly to try to work with RiverStone Health to put into place a plan and guidelines to make the event as safe as possible," the press release said.

However, the nature of the activity and the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in the county led commissioners to conclude it will be "next to impossible to ensure compliance with these plans."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Purgatory Halloween event has been held in some form in Montana since 2006. Crowds got big enough that in 2015 organizers moved the event to MetraPark and it's been held in Billings since.