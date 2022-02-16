Yellowstone County car registration added to services at MetraPark

More than 30 minutes before the planned ribbon cutting to inaugurate the new Motor Vehicles Department satellite office at MetraPark, its first user showed up to renew her car's registration.

It caught county officials by surprise. But rather than turn her away, staff opened the office, fired up the computers and got her renewal taken care of.

For Denis Pitman, Yellowstone County commissioner and the brainchild of the satellite office, it's the perfect illustration of how ready county residents are for this expansion.

"It's a service that's desperately needed," he said.

The Motor Vehicles Department or MVD, a state agency with local offices in every Montana county, handles vehicle registration and renewals, license plates and vehicle title transfers. Driver's license renewals are done by the Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV.

The main MVD office in Yellowstone County is located in downtown Billings on the first floor of the county courthouse and since the pandemic it's been plagued by long lines and a months-long backlog on vehicle registrations and renewals.

The county also has an MVD satellite office in Laurel.

Some of the lines and delays at the courthouse were due to the sharp uptick in recreational vehicle and motor home purchases early in the pandemic. But for years, the courthouse MVD office has struggled to accommodate the growing need for its services in the county.

And parking there, with the limited spaces and street meters, was difficult.

Pitman hopes the new satellite office at MetraPark will drastically improve the experience. At least the parking will be easier, he said.

The satellite office, located in the box office lobby of the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, will offer every service available at the MVD with the exception of dealership title transfers. The office will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed from 11 a.m. to noon for lunch Monday through Friday.

The hours were designed specifically to cater to those driving to work or those using their lunch break to come in.

"People are really going to enjoy these hours," said Piper Federico, supervisor of the county's motor vehicle department

Federico and county treasurer Sherry Long were both at the Metra on Wednesday to oversee the opening.

"It's an exciting adventure," Long said. "And it allows us to better serve the public."

Tim Goodridge, interim manager of MetraPark, was more circumspect about the new office. He knows it'll require some juggling as Metra handles the various events, concerts, trade shows and the county fair.

The satellite office closing at 3 p.m. will help, given that most events at the arena happen in the evening, he said.

"We always need more space," he said. "It's hard to give up space."

Still, he said Metra staff will make it work, and he praised Federico and Long for being so flexible and working with Metra staff to make it all happen.

"We're happy to add to our unique nature," he said.

The MVD is a division of the Montana Department of Justice and so setting up the satellite office had to be coordinated through the state, which created a little more work for the county.

But Pitman was pleased with how it turned out. On hand to help with the ribbon cutting was Attorney General Austin Knudsen, head of the justice department, which oversees MVD.

The office itself cost about $80,000 to install and the county will hire two additional full time equivalent employees to help with expansion, which will be another expense. For Pitman, it's a genuine added value to Yellowstone County and the services it offers.

"Making things work better is really what we're about," he said.

