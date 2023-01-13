Yellowstone County clerks union votes to strike

Courthouse employees and sheriff's department clerks in Yellowstone County have voted to authorize a strike, the latest step in a six-month labor dispute between the clerks union and county officials.

“At the time of our members’ choosing, we are now authorized to strike,” Yellowstone County Employees President Katie Cosby said in a statement. “We want nothing more than to keep doing important work for Yellowstone County’s residents, taxpayers, and voters."

The two sides will meet in mediation on Wednesday and if they fail to come to an agreement union members would begin their strike on Jan. 23. Should employees choose to strike, work at the county courthouse would continue — as required by state statute — but it would slow down dramatically.

In November, the state's Board of Personnel Appeals found that Yellowstone County had committed an unfair labor practice as the two sides were ramping up last year for contract negotiations.

The county and the union have been negotiating a new deal since last spring and roughly 130 Yellowstone County Courthouse employees have worked since July 1 without a contract. Courthouse employees, which includes sheriff's department clerks, are represented by the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

The dispute originated with a clerk shortage in the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office last fall. After failing to attract qualified candidates to fill the vacant positions, the county sought to advertise the openings with a higher starting salary. The higher salary was still within the union contract pay range listed for the position.

Recognizing that these newly hired clerks would make more than some recently hired clerks working at a lower rate, the sheriff’s office also sought to increase the salaries of the recently hired clerks until the county and the union started contract negotiations that coming spring.

The sheriff’s office needs approval from the union to adjust employee salaries. The union turned down the offer and instead proposed beginning contract negotiations early.

The county declined, stating that it couldn't begin negotiations with the clerks union earlier than the scheduled spring start because it was already in the midst of contract negotiations with another union.

The county then offered to give raises to its 34 lowest paid clerks, both in the sheriff’s office and in the courthouse until a new contract was negotiated. The union turned down the offer arguing instead for an earlier start to contract negotiations.

The dispute over pay was worked out after prolonged negotiations that eventually involved a mediator and the unfair labor practice ruling against the county. The sticking point now is contract language that dictates county hiring practices.

"We’ve done that work for six months without a contract while county commissioners refuse to agree to language respecting our right to help retain and recruit needed staff," Cosby said.